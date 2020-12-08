CM inaugurates 18 power substations

New facilities: CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurating electricity substations on Monday.

CHENNAI

08 December 2020 01:08 IST

The substations were built across the State at a cost of ₹299.96 crore

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami unveiled several infrastructure projects for various government departments through video conference from the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.

He opened 18 electricity substations set up at a cost of ₹299.96 crore in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, the Nilgiris, Tirunelveli, Tiruppathur, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated the buildings for the Rural Development Department in Tiruvallur and Tirupathur districts and opened bridges in Tiruvarur and Coimbatore district.

He also inaugurated buildings in Tiruchi district.

New buildings for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department constructed at a cost of ₹3.46 crore were opened.

Among the buildings inaugurated on Monday were those constructed for the Commercial Taxes Department in Tiruvallur and Tiruchi districts.

Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Commercial Taxes Minister K.C. Veeramani, Rural Industries Minister P. Benjamin, Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel, Tamil Culture Minister K. Pandiarajan and HR&CE Minister Sevvoor S. Ramachandran and Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam were present.