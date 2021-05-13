‘CM in Your Constituency’ gets administrative nod

Stalin had announced the scheme

The State government has decided to use resources and infrastructure available in the Chief Minister's Cell and CM-Helpline of Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency to implement the 'Chief Minister in Your Constituency' scheme recently announced by the DMK government.

Petitions received during Chief Minister's electoral campaign ‘Stalin in Your Constituency' would be uploaded by CM-Helpline operating under the TNeGA so that they can be scrutinised efficiently, according to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu.

The State government granted administrative sanction for providing resources and infrastructure for implementing the scheme. While a section of employees from the CM Cell would be deputed, the remaining would be filled by the general administration. The State government also directed the CM Cell to monitor the action taken on these petitions.

It also directed the appointment of a nodal officer in the head office of every government department to monitor the action being taken on these pleas.

The District Collectors were also directed to create a special cell to monitor the action on these petitions through officers implementing the social security schemes.