CM hints at increase in milk prices to help farmers

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday hinted at an increase in milk prices for consumers, even as he announced that the procurement prices would be raised to benefit dairy farmers soon after the Assembly session.

“Likewise, the government would act in such a way that the general public would not be affected,” Mr. Palaniswami said in the Assembly.

“Considering the condition of the dairy farmers, this government will hike the procurement prices for milk producers. Likewise, the milk prices for consumers will be increased so that milk cooperative societies do not suffer losses. Also, this government will act and take action in such a way that the general public is not affected,” Mr. Palaniswami was replying to DMK whip R. Sakkarapani (Oddanchatram) and DMK MLA K.P.P. Samy (Tiruvottiyur), who raised the issue in the House during the debate on demand for grants on Milk and Dairy Development Department.

He said that the milk procurement prices had not been increased for over five years.

Increase inevitable

The Chief Minister intervened to say the State government was prepared to hike the milk procurement prices if the Opposition would not protest (if the milk prices for consumers are hiked).

“When the procurement prices are hiked for producers, the prices have to be increased for consumers too. When the procurement prices are hiked, accordingly the milk prices would go up too,” he said and added that was why several milk cooperative societies were functioning at a loss.

Explaining the hardships being faced by milk producers, Mr. Palaniswami said they were suffering with shortage of drinking water and the increase in prices of cattle fodder.

Reiterating the government’s willingness to increase the milk procurement prices, Mr. Palaniswami hoped that the Opposition parties would not protest against the hike in milk prices for consumers.