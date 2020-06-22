CM has tested negative, says Minister

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, according to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

“The government is transparent and is not hiding any information,” he said. Noting that the safety of front line workers was the priority for the government, he said that a small percentage of them had tested positive.

Referring to R. Jayanthi, dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, who went on medical leave, the Minister said that the dean too had tested positive for COVID-19. “The dean has been working in COVID-19 management for the last three months, knowing that there were chances of being infected. In such circumstances, doctors testing positive isolate themselves, get treated and return to work. Their efforts should be appreciated,” he said.