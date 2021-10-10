CM hands over scooters to differently abled persons

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday handed over retrofitted petrol scooters to five differently abled persons, maintenance allowance of ₹1,500 each to five severely affected differently abled persons and appointment orders to four persons chosen under compassionate grounds.

A release stated that all those who were on the waiting list for the retrofitted petrol scooters — 1,228 beneficiaries — would be covered. Likewise, all the 9,173 persons on the list for the maintenance allowance would be covered. A special allocation of ₹29.64 crore had been made in this regard.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Secretary of the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department, R. Lalvena and Commissioner in the Department, Johny Tom Varghese, were among those present on the occasion.