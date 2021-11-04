Tamil Nadu

CM hands over ISO certification to police

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday handed over ISO 27001:2013 certification issued by British Standards Institution to the State Police Control Room in Egmore to Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu in Chennai. Home Secretary S.K. Prabakar and senior police officers were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2021 1:26:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-hands-over-iso-certification-to-police/article37332298.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY