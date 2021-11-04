Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday handed over ISO 27001:2013 certification issued by British Standards Institution to the State Police Control Room in Egmore to Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu in Chennai. Home Secretary S.K. Prabakar and senior police officers were present.
CM hands over ISO certification to police
