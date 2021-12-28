Tamil Nadu

CM hands over enhanced subsidy to temples

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday handed over cheques for ₹6 crore and ₹3 crore towards enhanced subsidy for 490 temples in Kanniyakumari district and 225 temples under the Pudukottai Samasthanam, respectively.

He handed over the enhanced subsidy to the executive officers of two temples at a function held at the Secretariat.

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, who was present on the occasion, said many of these temples did not even have ghee for lighting lamps, and the staff were getting a very dismal amount as salary due to a lack of income.


