CM hands over cheques for increased pension for temple employees to beneficiaries

September 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday handed over cheques for increased pension and family pension for employees of temples managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The move followed an announcement by the government during the budgetary demand for 2023-24 for the HR&CE Department that the pension for retired employees would be increased from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 and family pension to the legal heir of deceased pensioners from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000.

Mr. Stalin handed over the cheques at the Secretariat to five pensioners and five beneficiaries of family pension. An official release said a total of 2,454 pensioners and 304 people receiving family pension would benefit from the increase.

