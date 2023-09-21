HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

CM hands over cheques for increased pension for temple employees to beneficiaries

September 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday handed over cheques for increased pension and family pension for employees of temples managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The move followed an announcement by the government during the budgetary demand for 2023-24 for the HR&CE Department that the pension for retired employees would be increased from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 and family pension to the legal heir of deceased pensioners from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000.

Mr. Stalin handed over the cheques at the Secretariat to five pensioners and five beneficiaries of family pension. An official release said a total of 2,454 pensioners and 304 people receiving family pension would benefit from the increase.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.