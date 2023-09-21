CM hands over cheques for increased pension for temple employees to beneficiaries

September 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday handed over cheques for increased pension and family pension for employees of temples managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The move followed an announcement by the government during the budgetary demand for 2023-24 for the HR&CE Department that the pension for retired employees would be increased from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 and family pension to the legal heir of deceased pensioners from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000.

Mr. Stalin handed over the cheques at the Secretariat to five pensioners and five beneficiaries of family pension. An official release said a total of 2,454 pensioners and 304 people receiving family pension would benefit from the increase.