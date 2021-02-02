CM hands over awards to scholars

Honour conferred on them for their contribution to Tamil language

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday handed over awards to scholars, organisations and media houses that contributed to the development of Tamil language. A total of 77 awards were given to individuals and organisations.

The Chief Minister presented Thiruvalluvar Award for 2021 to former Minister Vaigaichelvan, Thanthai Periyar Award for 2020 to A. Tamilmagan Hussain and Annal Ambedkar Award to Varagur A. Arunachalam.

Anna Award

Kudiyarasu Janarthanan received the Perarignar Anna Award on behalf of his father Kadambur M.R. Janarthanan, who passed away recently. S. Devaraj received the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award. Mahakavi Bharathiyar Award was conferred on poet Poovai Senguttuvan. Arivumathi alias Mathiyazhagan and V. N. Samy received Pavendhar Bharathidasan Award and Thamizhthendral Thiru. Vi.Ka. Award respectively.

Mr. Palaniswami handed over Muthamizhkavalar K.A.P. Viswanathan Award to V. Sethuramalingam. These awards consist of a cheque for ₹1 lakh, a sovereign of gold medal, a shawl and a citation.

V.G.P. Ulaga Tamil Sangam received the Thamizhthai Award, which carries a cheque for ₹5 lakh, a shield, a shawl and a citation.

Sangam’s president V.G. Santhosam and its joint secretary V.G.P. Rajadas received the award from the Chief Minister.

Other awardees

S. Ezhumalai (Kabilar Award) and Deepan, son of K. Rajanarayanan (U.Ve.Sa. Award). He received it on behalf of his father; H.V. Hande (Kambar Award); Nagai Mukundan (Sollin Selvar Award). Desikan received the G.U. Pope Award on behalf of Professor Ulrike Niklas of Institute of Indology and Tamil Studies (IITS) at the University of Cologne, Germany.

Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi, Minister for Tamil Official Language K. Pandiarajan, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S. Valarmathi, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and senior officials were present on the occasion.