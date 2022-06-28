CM hands over assistance to expand Navi Mumbai Tamil Sangam

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over a cheque for ₹50 lakh to Navi Mumbai Tamil Sangam on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over a cheque for ₹50 lakh to Navi Mumbai Tamil Sangam for its expansion.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu (also holding the Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture portfolio) and senior officials were present on the occasion.

In another event, Mr. Stalin launched the distribution of gratuity to employees who retired from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The Chief Minister also launched the distribution of assistance from the family welfare fund to the wards of employees who died while in service.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and senior officials participated in the event.