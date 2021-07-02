Tamil NaduCHENNAI 02 July 2021 02:43 IST
CM greets Vice-President
Updated: 02 July 2021 02:43 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday extended his birthday greetings to Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.
On his Twitter handle, he posted: “Wishing our Hon’ble Vice President @ MVenkaiahNaidu Avargal. Many more happy returns of the day on the occasion of his birthday.”
In another post, he tweeted, “On the occasion of my brother @yadavakhilesh’s birthday, I wish him all success in his endeavours towards social justice and federalism.”
