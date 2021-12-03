CM greets Veeramani on his 89th birthday

CHENNAI

03 December 2021 01:02 IST

Vaiko, Balakrishnan also wish him

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called on Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Thursday and greeted him on his 89th birthday.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said Mr. Veeramani was “a dedicated student of a university called Periyar” and has been advocating his ideology from age 11, and passing it on to the younger generation.

CPI (M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan and MDMK chief Vaiko also extended their greetings to Mr. Veeramani.

