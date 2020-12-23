CM grants more funds for rural housing scheme

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that it had granted ₹1,805.48 crore in additional funds to increase the unit cost of houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). The decision is expected to benefit over 2.5 lakh beneficiaries.
According to an official statement issued by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the unit cost per house would be increased from ₹1.70 lakh to ₹2.40 lakh.
Under the PMAY-G, the unit cost per house is ₹1.20 lakh, including ₹72,000 from the State and ₹48,000 from the State. Additionally, the State grants ₹50,000 towards reinforced cement concrete roofing. In addition, ₹23,040 in wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme for 90 man-days and ₹12,000 for constructing toilets in each of the houses are being given to the beneficiaries.
“At a review of the implementation of the scheme, it came to light that the sanctioned funds per unit is not sufficient for the poor to construct a house owing to the increase in prices and to the loss of livelihood due to COVID-19,” Mr. Palaniswami said.
The Chief Minister said he had ordered an increase in the funds provided for reinforced cement concrete roofing from ₹50,000 to ₹1.20 lakh a unit.
