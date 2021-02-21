Tamil Nadu

CM gives away Kalaimamani awards to 128 artistes

Reward for outstanding service: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami presenting the Kalaimamani award to K.N. Ramaswamy. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 21 February 2021 03:17 IST
Updated: 21 February 2021 03:20 IST

The award includes a five sovereign gold medal and a citation

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday presented the Kalaimamani awards to 128 artistes for 2019 and 2020 and the special Kalaimamani award, instituted in memory of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, to six others.

The award includes a five sovereign gold medal and a citation.

At a function held at the Secretariat, Mr. Palaniswami also presented all India awards named after Bharathi, M.S. Subbulakshmi and T. Balasaraswathi to six artistes. The awards include ₹1 lakh in cash and a citation each. Moreover, nine artistes who had already received the Kalaimamani awards were given ₹50,000. Shields were presented to two organisations and a rolling shield to a theatre group.

Advertising
Advertising

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Tamil Development and Official Language Minister K. Pandiarajan, Information Minister Kadambur Raju and Chief Secretary Rajiv Ranjan were among those who were present.

Comments
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...