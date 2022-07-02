CM flags off mobile forensic science labs

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 00:13 IST

They will help officials in speedy investigation at the scene of crime

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday flagged off 14 mobile forensic science laboratories procured at a cost of ₹3.92 crore to help officials of the Forensic Sciences Department in the speedy investigation at the scene of crime. The laboratories are to be used in the Chennai, Tiruchi, Salem, Tirunelveli and Tiruppur Police Commissionerates and in the forensic science units of Vellore, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Madurai, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur districts. These laboratories would help investigators detect blood stains, explosives, psychotropic substances, among others, at the scene of crime without being affected by external and atmospheric factors, an official release said. Mr. Stalin also felicitated G. Thirunavukkarasu, Director (in charge) of the Forensic Science Department, on the Department being granted ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certification for its main laboraatory in Chennai by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and senior officials were present.



