CM flags off mobile fair price shops

CHENNAI

21 September 2020 23:36 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami flagged off seven Amma Mobile Fair Price Shops to expand the State’s efforts to distribute rations at consumers’ doorsteps.

The State plans to operate 3,501 such mobile fair price shops at a cost of ₹9.66 crore. The scheme has been already implemented in 277 villages and 54 streets in Chennai through 48 mobile fair price shops, a press release said.

Mr. Palaniswami also launched a scheme to provide upgraded nutritious rice in Tiruchi. He also flagged off 13 electric autorickshaws.

