Tamil Nadu

CM flags off mobile fair price shops

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami flagged off seven Amma Mobile Fair Price Shops to expand the State’s efforts to distribute rations at consumers’ doorsteps.

The State plans to operate 3,501 such mobile fair price shops at a cost of ₹9.66 crore. The scheme has been already implemented in 277 villages and 54 streets in Chennai through 48 mobile fair price shops, a press release said.

Mr. Palaniswami also launched a scheme to provide upgraded nutritious rice in Tiruchi. He also flagged off 13 electric autorickshaws.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2020 11:37:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cm-flags-off-mobile-fair-price-shops/article32663820.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story