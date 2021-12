CHENNAI

16 December 2021 00:31 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday flagged off 20 tea-cum-food trucks, called ‘Indco Tea Vandis’, at the Secretariat. They would serve Indcoserve’s various tea varieties to customers with support from the Special Area Development Programme (SADP).

They are to be deployed in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris.

