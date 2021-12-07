CM flags off high-end police vehicles

CHENNAI

07 December 2021 00:11 IST

They can be used for spreading awareness, law & order work

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off two police vehicles fitted with audio-visual equipment to create awareness on the prevention of sexual harassment of children.

The vehicles have been fitted with CCTV cameras on all four sides to monitor activities and, if necessary, take action.

Besides creating awareness, the vehicles can also be used for law and order work based on requirements, an official release said. They have been modernised at a cost of ₹40 lakh each.

Mr. Stalin also launched a scheme of the Agriculture Department to provide vegetable seeds at a subsidised price of ₹225 for rooftop gardening, and 12 types of vegetable seeds for ₹15 in rural areas to encourage the setting up of vegetable gardens. He also inaugurated a scheme for providing 8 plants to boost immunity for ₹25.

The Chief Minister urged the people to contribute as much as possible for the Flag Day celebrations in support of the Armed Forces.