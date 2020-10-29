CM flags off COVID-19 awareness vehicles

CHENNAI

29 October 2020 01:10 IST

Launches stipend scheme for law graduates

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday flagged off seven vehicles for creating awareness of COVID-19 on behalf of the Department of Social Welfare. These are part of 33 such vehicles to be rolled out by the department. He also released short films and jingles on COVID-19 awareness produced by the Information and Public Relations Department.

The Chief Minister gave away a cash incentive of ₹54 lakh on behalf of the State government to 14 students who won medals in the national-level school sports competition for the year 2018-19. He also presented a cheque of ₹15 lakh to fencer C.A. Bhavani Devi.

Mr. Palaniswami launched the lawyers’ stipend scheme for young graduates by presenting nine young lawyers with a stipend of ₹3,000 per month for two years.

The Chief Minister released 23 booklets on issues such as abolition of child marriage, prevention of sexual harassment against adolescent girls and ways to tackle such issues.

He laid the foundation stone via video conference for the Ranipet Collector’s office to be built at a cost of ₹118.4 crore and released five books of the School Education Department.