CHENNAI

01 September 2020 00:37 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami flagged off 118 ambulances from the Secretariat on Monday. These included 90 ambulances for the ‘108’ fleet, 10 for blood banks and another 18 donated by Zee Entertainment Enterprises towards the fight against COVID-19. Ministers, Chief Secretary K.Shanmugam and senior officials were present.

