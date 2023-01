January 30, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday felicitated cyclist Aasha Malviya, who is on an expedition across the country to create awareness of the safety and empowerment of women, an official release said.

Mr. Stalin also presented Professor Mushirul Hasan’s Faith and Freedom-Gandhi in History to the youngster, who has cycled her way through Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala and Karnataka so far.