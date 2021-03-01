CM enacting social justice drama: Stalin

‘He didn’t speak when BJP deprived BCs of their rights’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday accused Chief Minister Edapppadi K. Palaniswami of enacting “social justice drama” for the purpose of electoral gains.

“He (CM) never uttered a word when the BJP government deprived the backward classes of their rights in education and employment opportunities. Now he is enacting a social justice drama and people should realise it,” he said while participating in the ‘Stalin in your constituency’ programme in Chennai. Earlier in the day, he submitted his application in the party office to contest from Kolathur Assembly constituency again.

Mr. Stalin said social justice could not be protected through “half-baked” announcement. “After the DMK forms the government, social justice will be achieved for all,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s “unilateral announcements” lacked real commitment, Mr. Stalin. It never occurred to the Chief Minister to make them before the DMK made them, he pointed out.

Recalling Mr. Palaniswami’s assertion that the DMK president cannot defeat the AIADMK even in his many births, Mr. Stalin said there was no need for him to take another birth since Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam had eaten away the party like the termites.

“He locked the AIADMK office after Ms. Sasikala was released from jail and he also closed Jayalalithaa’s memorial because of fear,” Mr. Stalin said.

After getting elected, the DMK would fulfil the demands of the people in 100 days. “We will create a separate department to deal with the petitions submitted by the people,” he said.