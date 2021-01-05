CM, Dy. CM come together to inaugurate Pandian’s memorial

The leaders remember the former Speaker on his first death anniversary

Seeking to put to rest claims about a “disagreement” between them, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday travelled together in a car from the Thoothukudi airport to Govindaperi in Tirunelveli to inaugurate the memorial of former Speaker P.H. Pandian.

At Karungulam, near Melapalayam, the leaders of the AIADMK got down from the car and boarded an open jeep to accept the reception accorded by over 2,000 cadre, led by the party’s Tirunelveli district secretary Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja. They again boarded the car to continue their journey to Govindaperi, covering a distance of 57 km.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the memorial for Paul Hector Pandian at his native village, Govindaperi, near Cheranmahadevi, on the former Speaker’s first death anniversary. He lauded Pandian’s exemplary courage and confidence while arguing cases in courts.

“Only after T.N. Seshan became the Chief Election Commissioner, everyone understood the powers of the EC. Similarly, it was Pandian who demonstrated the powers of the Assembly, thanks to his in-depth knowledge in law,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Over 17,000 acres of government land, under encroachment along the Old Mamallapuram Highway, were retrieved in 1986, thanks to Pandian’s legal battle. He also donated 5 acres of land in Govindaperi for the construction of buildings for the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University’s (MSU) Mano College.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the Kannadiyan channel, dug in Cheranmahadevi constituency, had redefined farming operations in the region.

He also lauded the contributions of former MSU Vice-Chancellor Cynthia Pandian, wife of Pandian and a Fulbright scholar herself, in the field of education.

Thanking the two leaders, Pandian’s son P.H. Manoj Pandian said the cohesiveness prevailing among leaders of the AIADMK and the cadre would reflect in future to ensure a resounding victory for the ruling party.

The memorial, established on 20 cents of land, has Pandian’s 2 ft tall marble statue, in a sitting posture, in the ornamental chair of the Speaker of the Assembly.

Earlier, when the Chief Minister’s convoy was crossing Vallanaadu, one of the vehicles hit a cow that strayed onto the highway. The driver applied the brakes immediately.

Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle that was following it swerved to the right to avoid a pile-up.

The two leaders also visited Ambasamudram MLA R. Murugiah Pandian, who is unwell, at his residence in Paapaankulam.