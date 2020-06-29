CM diverting attention from crisis: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday charged that the spread of COVID-19 had increased because Chief Minister Edappdai K. Palaniswami had paid attention only to a few constructive suggestions.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s allegation that Mr. Stalin was issuing only political statements and had not offered any constructive suggestions to the government, the Leader of the Opposition charged that Mr. Palaniswami had sought to divert attention from the pandemic.

“I do not know what I can offer him? I have been expressing my views since March 16 and have issued more than 50 statements. They are in the public domain and the Chief Minister should read them,” he said in a statement.

He said the Chief Minister should increase testing and isolate infected areas. “The government should subject all people to testing, irrespective of symptoms, and give ₹5,000 to people affected by the lockdown,” he said.

Urging the Chief Minister to issue a clarification about the 236 deaths “suppressed” by the government, he said that healthy and nutritious food should be supplied to patients in hospitals.

“He should also listen to Siddha medical practitioners and learn lessons from Kerala and [Mumbai’s] the Dharavi area. I have already made these suggestions and will continue to reiterate them till the people are saved,” he said.