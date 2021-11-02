CM distributestextbooks to students

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 01:06 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday distributed textbooks, notebooks, bags and uniforms to students of the Kancheepuram Arulmigu Ekambaranathar Matriculation Higher Secondary School on Poonamallee High Road. The school was taken over by the HR&CE Department a few months ago.

The temple has undertaken work to repair and repaint the building and construct toilets at a cost of ₹27 lakh.

A budget of ₹1 crore has been drawn up for the creation of a playground, construction of compound wall and laying approach road among other facilities. Minister P. K. Sekarbabu, Secretary B. Chandra Mohan and Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran were present.

Meanwhile, the department has requested devotees to ensure that receipts are provided by temple administrations for donations in cash or kind. Temple officials have been warned of strict action if receipts are not provided for contributions.