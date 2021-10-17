CM distributes welfare assistance in Kolathur

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday distributed welfare assistance in his Kolathur constituency and dedicated an ambulance and other vehicles to the government peripheral hospital.

He gave petrol-scooters to 16 differently-abled persons, marriage assistance and sewing machines to five persons each and monthly pension to 197 people, including differently-abled, widows, the elderly and women deserted by their husbands. He also gave financial assistance to the families of road accident victims and the children of those who died of COVID-19.

A government press release said assistance to the tune of ₹2.87 crore was distributed and 560 people benefited.

Later, the Chief Minister distributed study material and equipment to students in the Corporation School in GKM Colony. K.V. Ramamoorthy, MD of Mercantile Bank, donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister for the construction of a building in the school.