CM distributes various awards in recognition of services

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with the awardees in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 09, 2022 01:41 IST

Girija Kumarbabu gets Avvaiyar Award for her service towards the welfare of women

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday presented the Avvaiyar Award for 2022 to social worker Girija Kumarbabu at the Secretariat here, in recognition of her service towards the welfare of women and children. Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Secretary of Social Welfare Shambhu Kallolikar and senior officials were present. The Avvaiyar Award includes an eight-gram gold medal, a cheque for ₹1 lakh, a shawl and a citation. Mr. Stalin also handed over the ‘Bharat Ratna Dr. M.G.R. Traditional Rice Variety Conservator Award’ for 2020-21 to S. Moorthy from Namakkal district, K. Ponnu Puthiyavan from Tirunelveli district and P. Lakshmi Devi from Tirunelveli district, along with the cash prize. Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Agriculture Secretary C. Samayamoorthy and senior officials were present. Mr. Stalin handed over awards to those who could not take part in the Republic Day celebration this year to collect these. V. Muthukrishnan from Sivaganga, S. Logith from Tiruchi, K. Asokan from Coimbatore and C. Sudha alias Pechiammal from Tiruppur received the Anna Gallantry Award, each comprising a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a citation and a medal. While farmer S. Ramasamy from Salem district received the C. Narayanasamy Naidu paddy intensification Award for obtaining the highest yield of paddy through the System of Rice Intensification method, which included a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a medal, Inspector of Police (Intelligence) M. Kumar from Vellore Zone, and Sub Inspector of Police S. Chidambaram, attached to Musiri Police Station, received the Gandhi Adigal Police Medals, each of which includes a cheque for ₹40,000. Though the above awards and medals were to have been handed over during the Republic Day celebrations in Chennai, they “could not receive them due to COVID-19 pandemic”, the release said. The CM also handed over appointment orders for newly recruitment persons for various posts in the Health Department in the presence of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and senior officials. The CM also handed over appointment orders to a few officials, recruited in Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. Housing Minister S. Muthusamy, Housing Secretary Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana and senior officials were present. In another event, Mr. Stalin also handed over appointment orders to five newly recruitment police personnel. A total of 9,831 Police Constables Grade II, 1,200 Fire Personnel and 119 personnel for Prisons and Correctional Services have been recently recruited. Law Minister S. Regupathy, Home Secretary S.K. Prabakar, Director-General of Police C. Sylendrababu and senior officials were present.