CM distributes relief material in rain-hit Cuddalore district

‘Centre apprised of the need to depute another team to assess Burevi damage’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday distributed relief material to people affected by heavy rain in Cuddalore district.

Speaking to presspersons at Vallampadugai in Chidambaram taluk, one of the worst-affected areas, he said the damage caused by Cyclones Nivar and Burevi was extensive in Cuddalore district.

The damage was mainly due to heavy rain and storm conditions during the cyclones. The Centre has been apprised on the need to depute another team to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Burevi, he said.

Crops have also suffered damage due to inundation, Mr. Palaniswami added.

The Chief Minister said financial assistance would be provided to all affected persons after the district administration submitted a report.

He also handed over a cheque of ₹4 lakh to the family of a person who died in the heavy rain at Bhuvanagiri in Chidambaram taluk and disbursed financial assistance to those whose houses were damaged in the rain. Relief material were also distributed to people at the camps.

Before attending the function, Mr. Palaniswami visited the inundated paddy fields and took stock of the damage.

Debriefing session

Meanwhile, the inter-ministerial Central team, which undertook a spot assessment of the areas affected by Cyclone Nivar in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, held a debriefing session with the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

During their visit, the team divided themselves into two units and visited the affected sites in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore and other areas, besides Puducherry.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Minister for Disaster Management R.B. Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and other senior officials were present during the interaction.