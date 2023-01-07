HamberMenu
CM distributes Pongal gift to Theosophical Society workers

January 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributing Pongal gift to employees at Theosophical Society in Chennai on Saturday. With him are N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group of Publishing Private Ltd., and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributing Pongal gift to employees at Theosophical Society in Chennai on Saturday. With him are N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group of Publishing Private Ltd., and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday distributed Pongal gift to workers of Theosophical Society at Adayar. Though the Pongal gift consists of rice, sugar, and ₹1,000 cash, the Chief Minister, who regularly visits the Society for his walk, chose to distribute trousers, shirts and dhotis to men and saris to women. Around 150 workers received the gift. The Chief Minister was joined by N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group of Publishing Private Ltd., and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who organised the event.

