CM distributes masks to farm labourers

They weren’t wearing protective gear

To create awareness among the rural population about the importance of adhering to safety measures, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami distributed face masks to a group of women farm workers on Friday.

The women were working on a paddy field in Aadhanur village, Tiruvarur district, without any protective gear. Mr. Palaniswami, on his way to Thanjavur from Tiruvarur, saw the women who were engaged in removing weeds from the field. He stopped his convoy, walked towards them and held a brief interaction.

Emphasising the importance of wearing masks, the Chief Minister brought out a set of masks from his vehicle and distributed them among the workers.

He enquired with the women about whether they had received the COVID-19 relief and free rations.