CM distributes awards for model villages

August 12, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday distributed ‘Model Village Award’ of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department to six village panchayats that performed well in the State in hygiene.

The six panchayats received ₹15 lakh each as part of the award. Kulur in Modakurichi union in Erode district, N. Panjampatti in Athoor union in Dingidul district, Nattathi in Srivaikuntam union in Thoothukudi district won the award for the year 2021-22.

Naickenpalayam in Pollachi (South) union in Coimbatore district, Melmaruvathur in Sithamoor union in Chengalpattu district and Ariyanenthal in Paramakudi union in Ramanathapuram district won the award for 2022-23.

Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Rural Development Secretary P. Senthil Kumar were present at the function.

