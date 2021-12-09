CM distributes aid to kin of COVID victims

CHENNAI

09 December 2021 00:26 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed cheques for ₹50,000 each to the families of 10 persons who died due to COVID-19.

A total of 36,549 people have died of the infection in the State since March 2020, and the government has set aside ₹182.74 crore to provide ₹50,000 in aid to the bereaved families. The relief will also be provided to the families of those who die of COVID-19 in the future, an official release said.

The bereaved can apply for the aid on www.tn.gov.in with the death certificate, or through the e-seva centres in their localities.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated 44 projects of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, executed at a cost of ₹533.35 crore. He provided assistance of ₹25 lakh each to the families of two employees of the department who had lost their lives to COVID-19.