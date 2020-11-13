Tamil Nadu CM discusses panel’s report on Centre-State ties with Ministers

The Punchhi panel recommendations were submitted in 2010

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chaired a meeting of Ministers and senior officers in the Secretariat here on Thursday to discuss the recommendations of the Punchhi Commission on Centre-State relations.

The meeting also discussed recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Centre-State relations.

Officials said the Punchhi Commission report in multiple volumes was submitted in March 2010 and the State governments had in 2017 expressed their stand on the recommendations made in the report.

“Few issues were discussed in the meeting on Thursday. It was more of an administrative exercise,” officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister flagged off 108 new ambulances from the Secretariat. Mr. Palaniswami also unveiled new buildings constructed for a school run by the Delhi Tamil Education Association in Mayur Vihar in Delhi, via video conferencing.