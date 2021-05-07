CM-designate renames departments

Chief Minister-designate M.K. Stalin has changed the names of various departments to reflect the dynamic changes that have taken place globally and to shape the vision and future of Tamil Nadu, according to officials.

He appointed a separate Minister for Water Resources, delinking it from Public Works, to address the water requirements of the State. “The Department will ensure continous supply of water to farmers and improve the water table. It will also desilt waterbodies, remove encroachments and coordinate with other departments for the purpose,” an official release said.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has been set up not only to improve agricultural production but also to protect the welfare of farmers.

Likewise, Climate Change has been added to the Environment Department to prepare the State to face challenges and create awareness.

The Health and Family Welfare Department is now the Department of Medical and Family Welfare. The Fisheries Department now includes fishermen welfare and likewise, skill development is part of the Department of Labour.

The Information and Public Relations Department has been renamed Information and Public Department.

As part of this re-designation, Tamil Nadu will now have a Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment since the function of the department is to secure rights for women and empower them.

The Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department will be called the Human Resources Management Department as the word “personnel” is considered a “burden” in management circles.

The Department of Non-Resident Indians will be known as the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, with a vision to improve relations with Tamils globally.