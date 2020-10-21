‘CM, Deputy CM will move in different directions’

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who jointly lead the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), are remaining together to enjoy the spoils of power for the next six months but would move in different directions after losing power in 2021.
“Let them go in any direction. Whether it is the mystery over the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa or the murder in Kodanad estate or corruption cases, we will conduct an inquiry as per law and bring those responsible to book [when the DMK comes to power],” he said while addressing the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ organised by the Theni district units (North and South) of the DMK.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath