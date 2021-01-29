CM, Deputy CM to inaugurate ‘MGR-Jayalalithaa temple’ today

It has been built on 12 acres at T. Kunnathur near Tirumangalam

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam will jointly inaugurate a temple built in memory of late AIADMK leaders M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa on a sprawling 12-acre site at T. Kunnathur near Tirumangalam on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Revenue Minister and Amma Peravai coordinator R.B. Udhayakumar said the two leaders had rendered yeomen service to the needy and the poor that people would always thank and remember them.

On January 14 (Pongal), their life size bronze statues, weighing 400 kg each, were installed at the temple amidst chanting of mantras. Special kalasams had been placed on the gopuram (tower) of the temple. For the last two days, yagasalai pujas with hymns chanted by 21 Sivacharyas were being performed at the shrine, he said.

AIADMK cadres, including women who were on a fast for the last 21 days, had been taking out a padayatra from different parts of southern districts and would reach the temple on Saturday, Mr. Udhayakumar said. He added that 135 beneficiaries would be distributed cows and 234 economically weak party cadres from across Tamil Nadu would be given porkizhi on the occasion.

Annadhanam had been arranged at the temple for the visitors. The CM and Deputy CM would be accorded a rousing reception from Tirumangalam Toll Plaza up to the temple, the organisers said.