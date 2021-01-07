‘CM, Deputy CM to flag off Alanganallur jallikattu’ Minister

MADURAI

07 January 2021 20:07 IST

Udhayakumar says all safety and precautionary measures will be followed

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would flag off jallikattu at Alanganallur on January 16, said Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar here on Thursday.

He was addressing media persons, along with Collector T. Anbalagan, after inspecting the arrangements made for the event at Alanganallur and Palamedu. The State government was conducting jallikattu, the traditional bull taming sport, in Pongal time amidst the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring that all precautionary measures were being followed.

Advertising

Advertising

Rural local bodies, police and revenue department officials were working together to ensure that all safety precautions were strictly adhered to, he said.

According to the Government Order passed on Wednesday, jallikattu would be held at Avaniapuram on January 14, Palamedu on January 15 and Alanganallur on January 16. The registration of bull tamers would take place on January 9 and registration of bulls on January 11.

RT-PCR tests would be conducted for bull tamers, bull owners, helpers, and members of jallikattu organising committees. Tests would be conducted for those participating in Avaniapuram event on January 10 and 11; Palamedu on January 11 and 12; and Alanganallur on January 12 and 13, the Minister said. “The test reports obtained from government-recognised testing centres will also be accepted,” he added.

Personal distancing would be ensured in the spectators’ gallery. The spectators must wear face masks and undergo thermal screening. The bull tamers would be allowed into the arena in eight batches of 75 players each.

The Minister and the Collector also inspected Sathiyar dam, where the water level has reached its optimum capacity after several years.