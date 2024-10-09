CM, Deputy CM pay tributes to Immanuel Sekaran

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday paid tributes to Dalit leader and freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. In a social media post, he recalled that last year, the DMK government had announced the construction of a mani mandapam in Paramakudi in honour of the late freedom fighter. May his monuments and history, and his contributions inspire our efforts towards social justice forever, Mr. Stalin said. Paying his tributes, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin recalled that Immanuel Sekaran fought for the rights of the oppressed, and hailed his contributions.

