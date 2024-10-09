ADVERTISEMENT

CM, Deputy CM pay tributes to Immanuel Sekaran

Published - October 09, 2024 10:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday paid tributes to Dalit leader and freedom fighter Immanuel Sekaran on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. In a social media post, he recalled that last year, the DMK government had announced the construction of a mani mandapam in Paramakudi in honour of the late freedom fighter. May his monuments and history, and his contributions inspire our efforts towards social justice forever, Mr. Stalin said. Paying his tributes, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin recalled that Immanuel Sekaran fought for the rights of the oppressed, and hailed his contributions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US