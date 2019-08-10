CM deputes Minister, top officials to Nilgiris

In view of the record-breaking rainfall in the Nilgiris district that has claimed at least five lives so far, Tamil Nadu government has deputed the Disaster Management Minister and senior officials to consolidate the rescue and relief efforts in the district.

The State government had requested aircraft from Sulur Air Force base to be kept on standby for any immediate relief operations.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement, said he had instructed Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management R.B. Udhayakumar, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Satyagopal, and others to rush to the rain-hit district. The Chief Minister condoled the death of five persons in the rain-related incidents and announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the next of their kin.

The rainfall received in Avalanche in the Nilgiris district was 405 mm, 820 mm and 920 mm on August 6, 7 and 8 respectively. Heavy rains in the district had caused landslides.

Work in full swing

Various government agencies, including personnel from the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Force, National Disaster Management Force, police and fire and rescue departments, besides 66 military personnel, have been deployed for relief operations.

Over 1,700 persons affected by heavy rains and landslides have been shifted to 28 disaster relief centres and have been provided food, clothing, medicine and drinking water. Machinery towards clearing roads affected by landslides have been involved.

Thirty ambulances, 23 permanent medical teams and 13 mobile medical teams have been positioned to respond to any eventualities, Mr. Palaniswami said. Thirty six electricity department workers have been rescued and helicopters provided food for 40 people stranded in Avalanche.