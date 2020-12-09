Tamil Nadu

CM defends Centre on aid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said it was wrong to say the Centre was not giving aid to States during natural calamities.

“We need more funds, and this was conveyed to the Central team, which met me after assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Nivar,” he said.

