CM criticises Dhinakaran

Vellore

10 February 2021 01:55 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran was trying to seize power from the AIADMK. “He was not in the party for ten years. After former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death, he said he had rejoined the party and lured away 18 MLAs, and then left them in no-man’s land. Those who go after him will meet the same fate,” he said.

