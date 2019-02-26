CM counters Stalin’s barb at PMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday countered Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin’s barbs at the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) for aligning with the ruling party, by questioning Mr. Stalin for the alliance with the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

“Stalin is asking PMK if they have any shame. I ask of Stalin, ‘Do you have any shame? You aligned with Vaiko after he abused you so much’,” he said at a public meeting in Harur.

At the 71st birth anniversary celebrations of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, he said the AIADMK had formed a “mega alliance” and a “winning alliance”. According to him, Tamil Nadu would be safe under the “talented” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At Harur, one of the 21 assembly constituencies where a bypoll is due, Mr. Palaniswami urged the cadres to teach a fitting lesson to the “traitors” who followed Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

Training his guns on Mr. Stalin, the Chief Minister said the DMK stood for dynastic politics and had scuttled development in the State. “Each time Karunanidhi made a trip to Delhi, it was to bargain for a post for his son, daughter and nephew,” he alleged.

This would be the first general elections faced by the party without Jayalalithaa and it was left to the cadres to work hard to ensure the victory of the AIADMK alliance, Mr. Palaniswami said.