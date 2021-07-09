CM conducts review meetings focusing on 10-year plans

The Chief Minister at a review meeting.

CHENNAI

09 July 2021 00:27 IST

DMK’s intent is to rule for two successive terms, say sources

Ahead of the Budget, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been conducting review meetings of various departments focusing on 10-year plans.

On Thursday, he met officials of the Adi Drivadar and Tribal Welfare Department and the Rural Development Department. At both meetings, the focus was on planning with foresight for the next 10 years.

After 10 years in the Opposition, the DMK has returned to power, and the intent is to rule for two successive terms, say sources.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister stressed timely distribution of post-matric and pre-matric scholarships and resolution of problems in providing financial assistance for higher studies to students here and those abroad.

He also instructed officials to speed up distribution of ‘pattas’ and ensure that the benefits of the schemes for Adi Dravidars and tribals reached the right beneficiaries. He asked the officials to ensure better infrastructure in their settlements. He also reviewed the functioning of various boards.

Reviewing the functioning and newly planned projects of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Mr. Stalin insisted on proper work and timely payment for workers under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act.

Discussions were held on the execution of work on roads, bridges, waterbodies and infrastructure in rural areas through inter-departmental coordination and reviewing the projects and finances through e-governance.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to improve the rural economy by empowering women self-help groups and creating self-sustaining villages. The Union government-funded schemes were also reviewed, the release said.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Finance Secretary S. Krishnan were present at both meetings. Rural Development Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan, Secretary K. Gopal, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and Secretary K. Manivasan were present, along with senior officials.