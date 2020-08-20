CM condoles reporter’s death, to give solatium

CHENNAI

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has condoled the death of a TV reporter in Nagapattinam district due to COVID-19, and has announced solatium for his kin.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami announced that a solatium of ₹5 lakh, drawn from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, would be provided to the family of Sun TV reporter John Kennedy.

‘Exercise caution’

“I request print and electronic media reporters, videographers and photographers to exercise caution and remain safe while engaged in work,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that medical expenses of journalists holding a DIPR accreditation card would be covered by the State government if they contract COVID-19.

He had further announced that solatium of ₹5 lakh would be granted to their kin if they lose their lives due to the infection.