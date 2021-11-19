CM condoles death of writer

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday expressed his condolences over the death of writer and director, K. Manisekaran. He said Manisekaran had worked as an assistant director of late director K. Balachandar for 21 years, and had created a separate identity for himself in Tamil literary circles. Manisekaran had won the Sahitya Akademi Award and had written stage plays, short stories, social and historical compendiums.