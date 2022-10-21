CM condoles death of pregnant woman, her mother in an ambulance accident; announces solatium

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday condoled the death of a pregnant woman and her mother, when an ambulance they were on, met with an accident in Sivaganga district. He also announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh to families of each of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Nivetha Kumaresan of Nenjathur village near Ilayankudi Taluk in Sivaganga district was on her way to the Government Medical College Hospital in Sivaganga on board the ambulance along with her relatives. Their ambulance met with an accident at Uthikulam in which Ms. Nivetha and her mother Ms. Vijayalakshmi were killed. The CM said he has instructed for ensuring medical treatment to three others who were injured in the accident.