CM condoles death of pregnant woman, her mother in an ambulance accident; announces solatium

Stalin announces a solatium of ₹2 lakh to families of each of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 21, 2022 23:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday condoled the death of a pregnant woman and her mother, when an ambulance they were on, met with an accident in Sivaganga district. He also announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh to families of each of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Nivetha Kumaresan of Nenjathur village near Ilayankudi Taluk in Sivaganga district was on her way to the Government Medical College Hospital in Sivaganga on board the ambulance along with her relatives. Their ambulance met with an accident at Uthikulam in which Ms. Nivetha and her mother Ms. Vijayalakshmi were killed. The CM said he has instructed for ensuring medical treatment to three others who were injured in the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app