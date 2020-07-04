CM condoles death of medical officer due to COVID-19

A medical officer from the Madhurantakam Taluk Hospital in Chengalpattu district died of COVID-19 on Friday. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoled his death and said that solatium would be granted to the bereaved family, as announced earlier.
Dr. S. Sugumaran, the medical officer, tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a private hospital on June 20. He had diabetes and hypertension and developed infection in his lungs. He was later shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on June 30, but died on Friday.
In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said that he has instructed the Department of Health and Family Welfare to provide all assistance to the bereaved family.
“I have instructed officials to grant solatium as announced earlier by the government and to provide a government job to one of his family members as per qualifications, as he was sincerely discharging his duties even during these critical times,” the CM said.
Association demands solatium
Condoling his death, the Federation of Government Doctors Association’ urged the State government to grant Dr. Sugumaran’s family a solatium of ₹50 lakh, as announced earlier.
In a statement issued on Friday, the association said that the insurance amount of ₹50 lakh, announced by the Central government for doctors, should also be granted for the family. He should be laid to rest with full State honours, the association has urged.
One of his family members should be granted a government job, it said. The association appealed to doctors involved in COVID-19 management to take adequate protective measures.
