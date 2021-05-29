CM condoles death of Kalliannan Gounder

CHENNAI

29 May 2021 02:41 IST

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has expressed condolences for the passing of T. M. Kalliannan Gounder.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said, right from the days when he was studying in Loyola College, he became involved with the freedom movement and also stayed for 12 days in the ashram at Wardah with Mahatma Gandhi. He was so drawn to the principles of Gandhi that till the end, he lived a life of simplicity abiding by his ideals. Though he was the Zamindar of Kasturipatti, he stood for the Zamindari Abolition Act and gave full cooperation for it.

He tirelessly worked for the Congress party and served as a member of India's first provisional Parliament and an MLA.

His death is not only a huge loss for Tamil Nadu but also the country.